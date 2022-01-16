Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Short Interest Up 244.8% in December

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 244.8% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.53. 30,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,632. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $8.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

About Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

