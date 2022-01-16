Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 5.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 34.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 16.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JLS opened at $20.52 on Friday. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average is $20.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%.

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

