Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the December 15th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 20.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 29,639 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the second quarter valued at $322,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 27.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 50.7% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.449 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th.

About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

