Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:QQQX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:QQQX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 169,698 shares.The stock last traded at $28.66 and had previously closed at $28.93.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.93.

About Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:QQQX)

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.