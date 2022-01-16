Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nyxoah SA is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea. Nyxoah SA is based in Belgium. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nyxoah presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

Nyxoah stock opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Nyxoah has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.36.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nyxoah during the third quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nyxoah during the third quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. 10.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

