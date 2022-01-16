O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,229 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in IHS Markit by 114.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in IHS Markit by 66.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $121.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $83.26 and a 12-month high of $135.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.90.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INFO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IHS Markit from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

