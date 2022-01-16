O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 13,639 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 70,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 23,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 360.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 24,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.94.

Shares of ON stock opened at $66.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.84 and a 200-day moving average of $50.92. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,352 shares of company stock valued at $834,205 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

