O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 22,486 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,486 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.5% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 89,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 12,674 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 49,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth $572,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 62,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $38.06 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

