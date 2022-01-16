O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,303 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KIM opened at $25.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.45.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several research firms have commented on KIM. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.81.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

