O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,055 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 49.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Cintas by 5.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Cintas by 97.2% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 96,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,576,000 after acquiring an additional 47,353 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Cintas by 50.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Cintas by 23.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus upped their price objective on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.78.

Cintas stock opened at $397.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $314.62 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $433.38 and its 200-day moving average is $410.70.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

