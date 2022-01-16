O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.5% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 22,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,727 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,855,000 after purchasing an additional 717,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,313.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 673,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,128,000 after purchasing an additional 645,516 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $112.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.73. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.38 and a 52 week high of $119.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.106 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

