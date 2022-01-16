O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 27.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.73.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $308.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $334.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.06.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.