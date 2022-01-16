Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Hits New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $22.85 and last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 1567 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.

Specifically, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $2,091,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $699,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 401,541 shares of company stock worth $16,002,409. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

OSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.82.

The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.52.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,875,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,619 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,780 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,710,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,393,000 after acquiring an additional 253,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,805,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

