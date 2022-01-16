Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 91.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.8% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXY stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of -29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.32. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.38.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. Research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.28%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

