ODIN PROTOCOL Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. In the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market cap of $3.11 million and $14,262.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ODIN PROTOCOL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00064594 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00072353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,346.54 or 0.07735513 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,308.91 or 1.00108276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00069869 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008171 BTC.

About ODIN PROTOCOL

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODIN PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODIN PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODIN PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.