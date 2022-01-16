Offshift (XFT) Trading Up 19.8% This Week

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 31.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for $19.32 or 0.00044822 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a market capitalization of $86.73 million and approximately $6.26 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Offshift has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,160.66 or 1.00148632 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00091194 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007611 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00032944 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.22 or 0.00719821 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,490,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

