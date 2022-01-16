Old National Bancorp (ONB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Old National Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ONB stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $21.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ONB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 19th.

In other news, Director Austin M. Ramirez bought 5,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

