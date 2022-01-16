Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) is Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,499,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 297,863 shares during the period. Olin makes up 1.4% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $217,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Olin by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 127,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Olin by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Olin by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 48,056 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Olin by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Olin by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 300,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $55.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.13 and its 200-day moving average is $51.56. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.73.

In other Olin news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $4,016,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Anthony Will acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.35 per share, for a total transaction of $613,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

