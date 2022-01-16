Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Acquires Shares of 8,259 nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,103,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,317,000 after purchasing an additional 651,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 10.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,323,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,072,000 after buying an additional 420,216 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,876,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,097,000 after buying an additional 77,092 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 25.9% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,796,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,611,000 after buying an additional 781,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 50,777.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,205,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,133,000 after buying an additional 3,198,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $2,190,970.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $5,000,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,467 shares of company stock worth $7,371,259. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVT. KeyCorp upped their target price on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Vertical Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

NYSE:NVT opened at $36.99 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

