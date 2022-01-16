Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys 1,274 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in OneMain by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 12.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in OneMain by 104.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.46.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.53.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

