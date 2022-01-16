Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Grows Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OVV. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.15. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $41.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.67%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

