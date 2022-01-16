Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Purchases 662 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 10.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.67.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QRVO stock opened at $148.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.26. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.17 and a 1 year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

