Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OLYMPUS CORPORATION is a Japan-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of precision machineries and instruments. The businesses of the Company include Imaging System Business, Medical Systems Business, Life Science Business, Information and Communication Business, and Others Business. Olympus has always been a company that makes people’s dreams come true through innovative products. Olympus cameras have always been at the leading edge of innovation. “

Shares of Olympus stock opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average is $21.52. Olympus has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Equities analysts expect that Olympus will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Olympus

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

