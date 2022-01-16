ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ON24 Inc. provides cloud-based digital experience platform. The company’s platform portfolio of interactive, personalized and content-rich digital experience products creates and captures actionable, real-time data at scale. ON24 Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON24 currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.43.

NYSE:ONTF opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average of $22.64. ON24 has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $81.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.56 million and a P/E ratio of -92.44.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. ON24 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $49.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ON24 will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 50,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $793,409.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 390,577 shares of company stock worth $6,828,012 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ON24 by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

