One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 91.8% from the December 15th total of 9,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OEPW opened at $9.72 on Friday. One Equity Partners Open Water I has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $9.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 719,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

