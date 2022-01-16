ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,777 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OGS. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 11.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.7% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 90,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 33.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on OGS. Morgan Stanley upgraded ONE Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.17.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $80.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.56. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.52 and a 52-week high of $81.90.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.24 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

