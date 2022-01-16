OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Shares Gap Down to $54.65

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $54.65, but opened at $53.01. OneMain shares last traded at $53.78, with a volume of 946 shares.

OMF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on OneMain in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.37 and a 200 day moving average of $55.53.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,250 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,330,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,897 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,067,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,460 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 362,138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 778,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,090,000 after acquiring an additional 778,597 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 40.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,658,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,118,000 after buying an additional 769,943 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter worth $41,819,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneMain (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

