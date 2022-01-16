Opacity (OPCT) Price Tops $0.32

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Opacity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000746 BTC on popular exchanges. Opacity has a market cap of $25.87 million and approximately $662,486.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Opacity has traded up 42.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Opacity alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00058448 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007041 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Opacity Coin Profile

Opacity is a coin. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.