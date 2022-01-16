Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 41.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 758 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 194.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Text by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 241,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after buying an additional 67,216 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Open Text by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Open Text by 19.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTEX. Barclays reduced their target price on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Open Text stock opened at $47.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.38. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $832.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.178 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Open Text’s payout ratio is 71.54%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

