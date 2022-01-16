Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Price Target Cut to C$3.35 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$3.35 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Opsens from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Opsens alerts:

Shares of OPSSF stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26. Opsens has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $2.99.

Opsens, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, supply, and installation of fiber optic systems for measuring pressure and temperature. It operates through the Medical and Industrial business segments. The Medical segment focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve in interventional cardiology.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.