Optimi Health (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Short Interest Update

Optimi Health (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 77.6% from the December 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OPTHF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. 33,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,734. Optimi Health has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42.

