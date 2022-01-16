Oraichain Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.39 Million (ORAI)

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. During the last week, Oraichain Token has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oraichain Token has a total market capitalization of $14.39 million and $417,976.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oraichain Token coin can now be bought for about $7.04 or 0.00016254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00059885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007572 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Oraichain Token

ORAI is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. The official message board for Oraichain Token is medium.com/oraichain . Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Oraichain Token is orai.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Buying and Selling Oraichain Token

