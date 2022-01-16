Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 12.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,599,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 176,977 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 424.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 747,586 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 36,083 shares during the period. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $746.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.75 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.90.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.64%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is presently -975.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on ORC. JMP Securities began coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

