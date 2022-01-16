OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Speculative Buy

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $3.25 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $3.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OGI. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. dropped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.62.

Shares of OGI opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $491.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.16. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.30.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.13 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 107.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGI. Chartist Inc. CA bought a new position in OrganiGram in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

