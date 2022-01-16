OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Speculative Buy

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have C$3.25 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$3.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OGI. CIBC restated a neutral rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Friday, September 24th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.25 to C$2.65 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. decreased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$2.25 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.43.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Shares of OGI stock opened at C$2.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$643.39 million and a P/E ratio of -4.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 9.92 and a quick ratio of 7.79. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of C$2.01 and a 12 month high of C$8.00.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$24.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.