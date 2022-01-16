Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $475,000 Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 184.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices stock opened at $172.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.25 and a 52 week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADI. UBS Group began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.74.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.