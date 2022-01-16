Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,076.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $131.94 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $142.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.94 and its 200 day moving average is $136.09.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

