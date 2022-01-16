Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,339.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 81,515 shares during the period.

EWT opened at $67.41 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.19 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.87 and its 200 day moving average is $64.25.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

