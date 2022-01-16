Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,799 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 51.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $51.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.92.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Benchmark raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.03.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

