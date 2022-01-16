Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,383,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 18,644.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 45,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter.

IHE opened at $192.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.77 and its 200 day moving average is $190.92. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $170.37 and a 12-month high of $201.24.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

