Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 329,600 shares, an increase of 214.5% from the December 15th total of 104,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th.

Orphazyme A/S stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.30. 326,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,140. Orphazyme A/S has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $77.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orphazyme A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Orphazyme A/S Company Profile

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

