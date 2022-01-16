Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) Short Interest Up 263.5% in December

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 412,200 shares, an increase of 263.5% from the December 15th total of 113,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 694,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In other Osmotica Pharmaceuticals news, COO James Schaub bought 93,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,366.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSMT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $482,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 417.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 30,341 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 18,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSMT shares. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $70.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.33.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.23% and a negative net margin of 138.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

