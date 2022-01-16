Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $35.21

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.21 and last traded at $35.51, with a volume of 23019 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.29 and its 200-day moving average is $46.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a current ratio of 10.47.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 133.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $26.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 11,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $644,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,445 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $72,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,574 shares of company stock worth $7,205,208. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period.

Outset Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:OM)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

