Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 25,513 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 114.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,912,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,882,000 after buying an additional 3,160,816 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,964,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,590,000 after buying an additional 109,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,604,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,765,000 after purchasing an additional 180,146 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 44.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,403,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,325,000 after purchasing an additional 734,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,750,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,675,000 after purchasing an additional 39,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.42.

Shares of OC opened at $94.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.51. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $75.44 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

