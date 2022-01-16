Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Owlet Baby Care Inc. provides digital parenting platform aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel more calm and confident. Owlet Baby Care Inc., formerly known as Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OWLT. Bank of America downgraded Owlet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Owlet from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE:OWLT opened at $2.22 on Thursday. Owlet has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $31.51 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Owlet will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OWLT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,004,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,870,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,895,000. Finally, Amazon com Inc bought a new stake in shares of Owlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

About Owlet

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

