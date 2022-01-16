Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Short Interest Up 81.8% in December

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 266,000 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the December 15th total of 146,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,282,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Oxford Lane Capital in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXLC. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 64.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Shares of OXLC stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.56. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $8.53.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.20 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

