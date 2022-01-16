Page Arthur B Reduces Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Page Arthur B cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for approximately 1.9% of Page Arthur B’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,028 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Novartis by 3,631.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 723,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,201,000 after acquiring an additional 704,500 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,844,000 after buying an additional 439,189 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,068,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,168,000 after buying an additional 401,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,745,000 after purchasing an additional 342,603 shares during the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $90.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.34 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.76.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

