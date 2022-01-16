Page Arthur B Trims Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Page Arthur B lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 2.6% of Page Arthur B’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 885,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in Fiserv by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,707,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,500,000 after buying an additional 103,560 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Fiserv by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,208,000 after buying an additional 91,932 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $109.11 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.63.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $4,537,434.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 148,965 shares valued at $15,237,813. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.41.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

