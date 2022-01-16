PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 648.33 ($8.80).

PAGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PageGroup from GBX 700 ($9.50) to GBX 760 ($10.32) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PageGroup from GBX 730 ($9.91) to GBX 770 ($10.45) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 685 ($9.30) price objective on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other PageGroup news, insider Stephen Ingham sold 17,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 631 ($8.57), for a total transaction of £111,497.70 ($151,347.50).

Shares of PAGE stock opened at GBX 618.50 ($8.40) on Friday. PageGroup has a one year low of GBX 432.20 ($5.87) and a one year high of GBX 691 ($9.38). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 644.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 631.04. The company has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

