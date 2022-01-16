Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 179,780 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 9,872.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,780 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of TransUnion worth $20,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $108.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a one year low of $83.11 and a one year high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.57%.

In other news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

